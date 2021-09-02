BYU among leading contenders for Big 12 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple reports say BYU is one of the leading candidates to join the Big 12 when and if the conference chooses to expand.

ESPN claims BYU, along with UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, are the top contenders to receive an offer, adding "formal invitations could be extended to these schools during the college football season."

With powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12, possibly as soon as next season, the conference is looking for new schools to survive.

BYU has played as independent since leaving the Mountain West Conference in 2010. The other three schools are currently members of the American Athletic Confernce and would need to give notice and pay an exit fee to join the Big 12.