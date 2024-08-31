BYU defensive coordinator recovering from heart attack two days before season opener

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Cougars will play their season-opening football game at home without their defensive coordinator after he suffered a heart attack two days prior.

Coach Jay Hill announced Saturday on social media that he underwent a surprising and scary experience Thursday on his way home from practice.

"As I got into the car to drive home that night I knew something was wrong," he wrote. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be having a heart attack at age 49."

Hill said he has been released from the hospital and is "feeling much better" and is "look[ing] forward to a fast recovery." He thanked the medical professionals who helped him during his health scare.

"Tonight I pray for the players that they will go out and play to their very best abilities and the focus of this game and season remains on them," his social media post read. "Go Cougs!!!"

The BYU Athletics department said Head Coach Kalani Sitake will take over the responsibilities of defensive coordinator for Saturday night's game, which is at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Southern Illinois.

"We are grateful Coach Jay Hill is doing well, and we are excited to have him join us again soon on the sideline. Our prayers are with him and his family," the school's statement read.

Hill is in his second year at BYU. Before joining the Cougars, he was the head football coach at Weber State for nine years.