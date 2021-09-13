BYU in, Utah out of AP Top 25 rankings after 'Holy War'

PROVO, Utah — Saturday night's "Holy War" outcome didn't just end a 12-year and 9-game streak of the University of Utah beating Brigham Young University.

The result also knocked the Utes out of the Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings and put the Cougars on the list.

BYU beat Utah 26-17, thanks largely to QB Jaren Hall throwing three touchdowns.

The AP ranked the Utes at #24 in the first week of the season — before they had even played their first game.

After beating Weber State 40-17 in both teams' season opener on Sept. 2, Utah was moved up to #21 in Week 2 of the AP's rankings.

But after the highly anticipated in-state rivalry game, BYU was voted into the Top 25 and Utah was bumped out of it.

Week 3 of the AP's list has BYU at #23.

The rankings are decided each week by a panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country voting in a poll. They each choose their top 25 teams, and each #1 vote gives that team 25 points. Each #2 vote gets 24 points, and so on.

Despite the loss, Utah had nine points for Week 3. For comparison, however, top-ranked Alabama had a total of 1,572.

The Cougars were not ranked before this week, but they received six points in Week 1 and 10 in Week 2 after beating the University of Arizona.