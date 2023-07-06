BYU near bottom of preseason Big 12 media poll

IRVING, Texas — Not much is expected of BYU during its inaugural football season in the Big 12 Conference, at least according to the esteemed members of the media.

In the preseason football media poll released this week, the Cougars were picked to finish 11th in the 14-team conference. While low, the ranking was ahead of Houston and Cincinnati, who are joining BYU and the University of Central Florida in the conference this fall.

UCF was the highest-ranked "rookie" school in the poll at No. 8.

BYU is coming off an 8-5 season and returns 13 starters on both offense and defense. The Cougars open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 vs. Sam Houston, and begin their Big 12 schedule Sept. 23 at Kansas.

Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

