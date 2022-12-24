BYU quarterback Jaren Hall announces he will declare for NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Jaren Hall announced Friday that he will forego his final season of college football eligibility and instead declare himself in the next NFL Draft.

"This has been an amazing ride. Words can't explain the joy I had playing in [LaVell Edwards Stadium] for my hometown. Thank you for everything," he said in an announcement posted on social media.

According to BYU sports news outlet "Vanquish the Foe," Hall still has one year of eligibility to play in the NCAA. He has been with the team for five seasons, but he was a redshirt in his first year (2018) and missed the 2020 season due to an injury.

If selected, Hall would be the second BYU quarterback to be picked in just three drafts. Zach Wilson, whom Hall replaced at the Cougars' helm, was drafted in 2021 by the New York Jets.