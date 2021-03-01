BYU shows off new football uniforms; adds Ole Miss series

PROVO, Utah — The BYU football uniform options just got a lot more intricate as the program introduced two new looks Monday.

New royal and navy helmets and jerseys will be part of the rotation for the 2021 season, bringing the total uniform combinations to an Oregon-esque 26.

The royal helmet, which will feature a gray face mask, pays homage to its original debut during the 1964 season, which was followed by the school's first-ever conference title in 1965.

BYU Football

With assistance from Nike, the navy jersey and helmet arrived at BYU in 1999, before it was replaced with the traditional color combination by Bronco Mendenhall in 2005. The new navy helmet will use a navy face mask.

BYU Football

“It’s been exciting to see the reaction of the players as we introduced these new helmets that are part of their future but based on our proud past,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "BYU’s football tradition was built through many decades of success by those who wore the uniform representing the Cougars. Our players, former players, and Cougar Nation all value this great tradition of BYU football. We want the helmet and various uniform combinations to honor those who built the program and inspire those who will carry it forward.”

The school will announce when the new uniforms will make their debut later in the year.

BYU officials also announced it has scheduled a future one-and-one series with the University of Mississippi. Ole Miss will visit Provo on Sept. 16, 2028, while the Cougars will return the favor and travel to Oxford in 2029.