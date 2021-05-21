BYU to bring full capacity crowds back to LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah — The sounds and excitement of a full crowd at BYU home football games is expected to return for the upcoming season.

School officials announced plans Friday to welcome full capacity attendance to LaVell Edwards Stadium for Cougars games.

“We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

Good news Cougar Nation … 👀 pic.twitter.com/CCZJLflGQr — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) May 21, 2021

Tailgating will also return to the game day experience, with Tailgate Guys returning as BYU's official tailgating partner.

Current season ticket holders are currently in the process of their renewal process, with individual game tickets going on sale in July.