BYU to face Notre Dame in Las Vegas in 2022

PROVO, Utah — BYU is set to face off against the biggest name in collegiate football next season.

The Cougars will meet Notre Dame on Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It will be the ninth meeting between the two schools, with the Fighting Irish holding a 6-2 series lead.

“This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a return game in this series that would work for both sides," said Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. "We feel very good about playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows out, and look forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere.”

The 2022 game will come in BYUs final season before joining the Big 12 Conference the following season.

BYU opened its current season in Las Vegas, beating Arizona 24-16 on Sept. 4.