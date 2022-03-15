BYU unveils 2022 football schedule featuring five Power 5 opponents

PROVO, Utah — The 2022 BYU football schedule, its last as an independent, features nine teams that played in bowl games last season, and five Power 5 opponents.

Among the teams the Cougars will face, five finished in the Top 25 rankings a season ago, including Big 12 Conference champion Baylor, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Pac-12 North champion Oregon.

BYU will open the season on the road in Tampa on Sept. 3 to face USF, with Baylor heading to Provo for the home opener on Sept. 10.

The Cougars travel to Oregon for the first time since the 90s on Sept. 17, and meet Notre Dame in Las Vegas as part of the Irish's Shamrock Series. BYU will also host in-state schools Utah State and Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State University) at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

SEPT. 3 - at USF

SEPT. 10 - Baylor

SEPT. 17 - at Oregon

SEPT. 24 - Wyoming

SEPT. 29 - Utah State

OCT. 8 - Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

OCT. 15 - Arkansas

OCT. 22 - at Liberty

OCT. 28 - East Carolina

NOV. 5 - at Boise State

NOV. 19 - Utah Tech

NOV. 26 - at Stanford

The 2022 schedule is BYUs final slate as an independent before joining the Big 12 Conference for the 2023 season.