BYU unveils 2023 football schedule for BIG 12 debut

Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 14:43:00-05

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University has released its 2023 football schedule for its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars will begin their new conference journey at Kansas on September 23, with a home conference debut the following Friday night against Cincinnati, another Big 12 newcomer. BYU has played Kansas only once before in the 1992 Aloha Bowl.

In October, BYU will head to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to face current conference champion TCU.

BYU will open its season at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 2, followed by a second straight home game vs. Southern Utah.

  • Sept. 2 - Sam Houston
  • Sept. 9 - Southern Utah
  • Sept. 16 - at Arkansas
  • Sept. 23 - at Kansas
  • Sept. 29 - Cincinnati
  • Oct. 14 - at TCU
  • Oct. 21 - Texas Tech
  • Oct. 28 - at Texas
  • Nov. 4 - at West Virginia
  • Nov. 11 - Iowa State
  • Nov. 18 - Oklahoma
  • Nov. 25 - at Oklahoma State

The 2023 schedule features eight teams that qualified for bowl games last season.

