BYU unveils new uniforms ahead of Notre Dame game

PROVO, Utah — The BYU football team isn't playing around ahead of Saturday's clash vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas.

In a video released Monday morning, the Cougars unveiled their new alternate black uniforms for the game against the Fighting Irish.

The unveiling took place in an MMA octagon and features BYU players Puka Nacua, Chris Brooks, Kaleb Hayes and Keenan Pili along side UFC legend Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas magician Mat Franco.

In the video, the players are seen sporting their regular blue uniforms before Griffin enters the ring and tells them the unis are "a clean look, but it doesn't exactly scream Fight Night in Vegas."

When told by the players that they don't have time to come up with something new, Griffin calls in Franco for some assistance. The magician then asks the players to "think" what they're looking for in a uniform before he performs a trick by unveiling the new duds.

The remainder of the video shows the black alternate uniforms which feature a two-tone helmet with royal blue at the top and black on the bottom.

"Now you're ready for a fight night in Vegas," Griffin tells the team at the end of the video.

The 16th ranked Cougars take on Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.