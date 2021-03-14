BYU, Utah State invited to March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies are heading to the NCAA tournament.

The Cougs were selected Sunday as the 6th seed in the East Region of the tournament. They will play Saturday against the 11th seed, which will be decided in a game between Michigan State and UCLA.

The Aggies are the 11th seed in the South Region and will play #6 Texas Tech on Friday.

This is BYU's first time at the "Big Dance" since 2015. USU's invitation is its third-straight, although the 2020 tournament was canceled.

Both teams finished the regular season as the #2 seed, and both lost in their respective conference tournament finals to the #1 seeds. BYU fell 78-88 to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference tournament championship, while USU lost 57-68 to San Diego State in the Mountain West.

