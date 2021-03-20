Menu

BYU, UVU women's basketball teams invited to March Madness

Associated Press; UVU Athletics (via Twitter)
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 19, 2021
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University women's basketball teams are going to the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines, who are seeded 16th in the "Alamo Region," will play Sunday night against #1 seed Stanford in the first round. The game is at 8 p.m. (MST) and airs on ESPN.

The Cougars, seeded 11th in the "Mercado Region," start their March Madness campaign Monday against #6 Rutgers. Tip-off is at 10 a.m. (MST) on ESPNU.

This is UVU's first time at the tournament and BYU's 14th.

Both schools were the 2nd seed in their respective conference's postseason tournament.

BYU lost 42-43 in the West Coast Conference final against Gonzaga, the #1 seed.

UVU came up short against Grand Canyon University in the Western Athletic Conference semi-final, losing 57-54.

