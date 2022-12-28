BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua announces he will declare for NFL draft

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University wide receiver Puka Nacua announced Wednesday he is leaving the cougars and college football to declare in the next NFL Draft.

"I want to recognize and thank the people who have supported me and helped me get to this point in my career," he said in a statement online. "I am excited to start this new journey and fulfill this dream of mine."

The announcement comes less than a week after BYU quarterback Jaren Hall announced his intentions to declare himself in the next draft, forgoing his final year of college football eligibility.

In his announcement, Nacua took a moment to thank his family and teammates at BYU and at the University of Washington.

Nacua played two seasons with the cougars and played at the University of Washington in 2019 and 2020.

"I am grateful to have been able to see my brothers go through this stage and I am ready for my time," Nacua said.

In his time at BYU, Nacua was named College Football Network Independent Wide Receiver of the Year and this past season he led BYU with 48 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns at 13 yards per grab and 69.4 yards per game.