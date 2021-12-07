BYU women's soccer comes up short on PKs in NCAA championship game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Brigham Young University Cougars were just shy of winning the NCAA women's soccer championship Monday night, but they ended up falling to #1-ranked Florida State Seminoles in a penalty kick shootout.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, the game went into "golden goal" overtime. But again, neither team scored after the two 10-minute extra time periods.

Mikayla Colohan kicked first for BYU, putting it in the net past FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque. Clara Robbins then scored on BYU keeper Cassidy Smith.

Roque saved Jamie Shepherd's penalty kick, then FSU's Heather Payne converted to give the Seminoles a 2-1 lead.

Brecken Mozingo scored for BYU, then Smith saved Gabby Carle's shot, tying the score up.

Bella Folino's shot was saved by Roque, then Jaelin Howell scored to regain the lead at 3-2.

In the fifth round, Olivia Wade scored for BYU, but Florida State reclaimed the lead with Yujie Zhao's successful PK. The Seminoles captured their third title with the victory.

BYU, the fourth seed, earned their spot in the match — their first time in the finals ever — after beating Santa Clara University Friday in a penalty kick shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.