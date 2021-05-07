BYUs Matt Haarms declares for NBA Draft

PROVO, Utah — BYU center Matt Haarms declared his eligibility for the NBA Draft Friday, forgoing an opportunity to return to Provo for another season.

Haarms made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"I could have never imagined how hard it would be to say goodbye to the BYU community," wrote Haarms. "From the day I committed here I was embraced by both my teammates and the community as a whole and I will be forever grateful for my year spent in Provo."

After transferring from Purdue, Haarms averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds and 1.1 assists in his one season with the Cougars.

Because of the pandemic, all student athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility, an option that Haarms decided to pass on.

"...it is time for me to move on into the next chapter of my life," said Haarms.