Cam Rising announces 'one more year' with Utes after missing 2023 season

SALT LAKE CITY — After the disappointment of their usual quarterback missing the entire 2023 season due to an injured knee, University of Utah football fans have something to look forward to in 2024.

Cameron Rising announced Sunday that he'll return for "one more year" in a video posted to Twitter.

One more year pic.twitter.com/LnFU1t5JCd — Cameron Rising (@crising7) November 19, 2023

Rising will lead the Utes into their first season in the Big 12 Conference next year.

Rising and the Utes won back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in 2021 and 2022, but he tore ligaments in his knee during Utah's loss to Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl. His status was up in the air for several weeks until it was announced last month that he would not play this year.

This year, Utah has been mainly anchored at the QB position by Bryson Barnes, with Nate Johnson playing a few games as well.

After losing 18-42 to Arizona on Saturday, the formerly-16th ranked Utes were dropped completely from the Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings.