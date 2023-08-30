Cam Rising not expected to play vs. Gators in season opener, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — When the University of Utah opens its season Thursday against Florida, they'll reportedly do it without quarterback Cam Rising.

ESPN reports Rising is doubtful for the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium and is not expected to play vs. the Gators. According to Pete Thamel, the Utes will start junior Bryson Barnes in Rising's place, with redshirt freshman Nate Johnson expected to see action.

Rising is still recuperating from a torn ACL he suffered during this year's Rose Bowl Game.

Barnes made his first career start with Utah last season against Washington State, leading the Utes to a 21-17 win throwing for 175 yards.

Heading into Wednesday, Utah was a consensus 6.5 point favorite in the game; however, that line has dropped to 4.5 points following the news of Rising's status.