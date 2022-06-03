Watch
Sports

Actions

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 07:32:34-04

Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points.

Game 2 is Sunday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere