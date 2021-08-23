Charlie Brewer expected to be named Utes starting quarterback, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Charlie Brewer is expected to start at quarterback for the University of Utah when the Utes open the season Sept. 2 against Weber State.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports sources say Brewer will get the starting nod over Cameron Rising. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is scheduled to officially announce the move following Monday's practice.

After four seasons with Baylor, Brewer arrived at Utah as a graduate transfer during the offseason. Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Bears.

In this year's spring game, Brewer was a perfect 15-for-15 during the first half, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Rising also transferred to Utah, having moved from the University of Texas in 2019.