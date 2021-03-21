Menu

Clearfield High, Utah State soccer alum signs with Houston Dash

USU Athletics
Former Utah State midfielder Amber Marshall
Posted at 8:16 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:55:44-04

HOUSTON, Texas — Amber Marshall, an alumna and former soccer standout at Clearfield High School and Utah State University, has signed a professional soccer contract.

Midfielder Amber Marshall signed with the Houston Dash, the club announced Friday, with a one-year contract that lasts through the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

The season runs from May 15-Oct. 30, with the preseason NWSL Challenge Cup tournament starting April 9 and the postseason playoffs beginning Nov. 6.

Marshall, from Syracuse, Utah, had previously joined the Dash's preseason roster as a "trialist," the club wrote in a press release.

In the summer of 2019, she also played for the former Utah Royals FC Reserves team in the semi-pro Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL). She scored two goals.

Marshall played three years for Utah State; she did not play in her senior season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

She will join a few other Utahns in the NWSL.

Kealia Watt (formerly Ohai), an Alta High School alum from Draper, was on the Dash from 2014-2019. She now plays for the Chicago Red Stars. She is married to NFL star J.J. Watt.

Ashley Hatch, from Arizona, played for BYU in college and is now a member of the Washington Spirit.

Michele Vasconcelos (formerly Murphy) of Sandy, another Cougar soccer alum, plays for Kansas City NWSL.

