Clippers player fires shot at the state of Utah

LOS ANGELES — Minutes after beating the Jazz Monday night, a Los Angeles Clippers player took a verbal shot at Utah. Not the team... the entire state.

During a media session after the game, forward Marcus Morris was asked whether his twin brother, Markieff, would fly to Utah to watch him play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

"No, he won't be coming to Utah. I don't know anybody that wanna go to Utah," said Morris. "He's gonna stick it out here in LA and we'll see him when we come back."

Morris Comment

Utahns can let Morris know how they feel about his comments Wednesday when the series returns to Vivint Arena for Game 5.