Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cooper Legas throws for 3 TDs and Utah State beats Nevada 41-24

NevadaUSU.png
Associated Press
NevadaUSU.png
Posted at 6:43 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 20:43:01-05

LOGAN, Utah — Cooper Legas threw for three touchdowns, Rahsul Faison rushed for 181 yards and a score, and Utah State beat Nevada 41-24 on Saturday.

Utah State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West) improved to 8-2 in the month of November under head coach Blake Anderson. The Aggies need one win in their last two games — hosting Boise State and at New Mexico — to become bowl eligible.

Defensive lineman Seni Tuiaki also scored for the Utah State defense when he returned an interception 63 yards to make it 17-7. Legas connected with Micah Davis from 47-yards away for a 24-10 lead at the break. Faison scored from the 2 to extend the lead to 34-10 late in the third quarter.

Legas's final touchdown toss came from the 25 to Terrell Vaughn with 5:27 remaining. Legas was just 18 of 33 for 182 yards with two interceptions. Davis and Vaughn each had six catches and a touchdown.

AJ Bianco completed 13-of-25 passes for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Nevada (2-8, 2-4). Sean Dollars rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and AJ Bianco added 74 yards rushing. Dalevon Campbell and Cameron Zeidler each had a touchdown grab.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere