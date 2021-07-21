Damian Lillard hosting alumni game, 3-point contest at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is returning to his alma mater next month for a special event.

The star point guard, who is also on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics squad for Team USA, will host the Weber State Men’s Basketball Alumni Classic on Aug. 20 at the Dee Events Center.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008 to 2012. He was then drafted sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2013, earned six All-NBA honors, and has remained his whole career so far.

Next month's event includes a 3-point contest, "shooting stars," and a game between alumni.

"Always proud to be a wildcat! Can’t wait to see everyone! #WeAreWeber," Lillard tweeted Tuesday.

Lillard has hosted the event three previous times — in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Other notable Weber alumni who are expected to participate include:



Lance Allred (Class of 2005)

Davion Berry (2014)

Kyle Bullinger (2012)

Ryan Cuff (1997)

Pat Danley (2004)

Nick Hansen (2010)

Darin Mahoney (2012)

Brenden Morris (2020)

Frank Otis (2013)

Steve Panos (2010)

David Patten (2007)

Ryan Richardson (2018)

Nic Sparrow (2004)

Chris Woods (2002)

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at weberstatesports.com starting next Monday (July 26). WSU students can get in free with a valid student ID.