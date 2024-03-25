Danny Sprinkle leaves Utah State to become Washington head coach

LOGAN, Utah — After just one season, Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle is leaving Logan to take over the program at the University of Washington.

“It was going to take something special for me to leave Logan, and the University of Washington was it," said Sprinkle in a statement. "The university means a great deal to our family and I am excited to return to my home state. With a strong commitment to excellence and incredible fan support, we will recruit exceptional young men who will take pride in wearing the purple and gold, who will win championships and who will leave UW with an impressive degree. I am excited to get started and to be a part of such a special place.”

The Seattle Times reports Sprinkle, 47, agreed to a six year, $22.1 million deal to become the Huskies new head coach.

In his one season with the Aggies, Sprinkle led Utah State to a 28-7 record and a Mountain West Conference regular season championship. On Sunday, the Aggies lost to Purdue 106-67 in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sprinkle, who was also named conference coach of the year this season, replaced Ryan Odom at Utah State after serving as head coach at Montana State for four seasons.

Moving from a Mountain West program to a team set to play in the Big Ten Conference is a massive step up for Sprinkle, who was born in Pullman, Washington, and whose father played for the Huskies football team.