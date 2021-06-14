Watch
Djokovic claims 19th Slam with 5-set comeback at French Open

Michel Euler/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 01:31:56-04

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final for his 19th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic’s victory moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in a four-hour semifinal.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early in his first Grand Slam final, but Djokovic eventually completed his sixth career comeback from two sets down and second of the tournament.

