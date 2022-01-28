Watch
Donovan Mitchell downgraded from 'questionable;' won't play Friday

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shouts from the bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:14:09-05

SALT LAKE CITY — There was a chance that at least one of the two best players for the Utah Jazz would return to action Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell had been listed as "questionable."

But a Friday morning tweet from the Jazz dashed any hopes of Mitchell playing his first game since entering the NBA's concussion protocol.

Mitchell has missed the last five games since a blow to the head from the Lakers' Russell Westbrook back on Jan. 17.

READ: Donovan Mitchell enters concussion protocols following Lakers loss

Center Rudy Gobert will also miss Friday's game, his third since suffering a calf sprain.

The Jazz has lost nine of its last eleven games.

