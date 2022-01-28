Donovan Mitchell downgraded from 'questionable;' won't play Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — There was a chance that at least one of the two best players for the Utah Jazz would return to action Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell had been listed as "questionable."

But a Friday morning tweet from the Jazz dashed any hopes of Mitchell playing his first game since entering the NBA's concussion protocol.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/28):



*OUT - Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)



OUT - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)



QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2022

Mitchell has missed the last five games since a blow to the head from the Lakers' Russell Westbrook back on Jan. 17.

Center Rudy Gobert will also miss Friday's game, his third since suffering a calf sprain.

The Jazz has lost nine of its last eleven games.