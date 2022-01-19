Donovan Mitchell enters concussion protocols following Lakers loss

SALT LAKE CITY — The hits keep on coming for the struggling Utah Jazz as superstar Donovan Mitchell has reportedly entered the NBAs concussion protocols.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mitchell's head received some sort of contact in the waning seconds of the second quarter during Monday's loss to the Lakers. Mitchell played the remainder of the game, but scored just 13 points.

Wojnarowski added that Mitchell was experiencing concussion symptoms following the game.

The loss in Los Angeles was Utah's fifth in their last six games as they struggle to regain the level of play they had before multiple players were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The jazz are scheduled to face Houston on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Mitchell must pass numerous tests to get cleared to return to the court.