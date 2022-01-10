Corner Canyon's Dart reportedly transferring from USC

LOS ANGELES — Former Corner Canyon High School quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly on the move after just one season at USC.

Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will look to play at another school, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

After a stellar senior season with the Chargers, Dart was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He eventually chose to play at USC and ended up starting three games for the Trojans as a true freshman.

USC head coach Clay Helton was fired mid-season and eventually replaced by Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley.

Dart's departure could mean Caleb Williams, the true freshman who starred for the Sooners before also entering the transfer portal, is likely heading to Los Angeles to follow his former coach. Williams was reportedly in Southern California over the weekend.

Dart was previously offered scholarships by numerous teams and will become a top target among transferring quarterbacks.