Dusty Baker first Black MLB manager to reach 2,000 wins

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker became the first Black manager to win 2,000 MLB games on Tuesday.

Baker’s Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Tuesday, which allowed him to become just the 12th MLB manager ever to win 2,000 games.

Baker had his first season as a big-league manager in 1993 and spent the following decade managing the San Francisco Giants.

He then led the Chicago Cubs from 2003-06, nearly guiding the Cubs to their first National League title in six decades in his first season.

After stints with the Reds and Nationals, he took over an embarrassed Houston Astros franchise in 2020 after the organization fired manager A.J. Hinch for his role in a sign-stealing operation during the 2017 World Series.

Despite being one of the winningest managers in MLB history, Baker has yet to win a World Series title as a manager. Baker has the most wins of any MLB manager without a World Series title.

Baker, however, did earn a World Series title as a player in 1981 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.