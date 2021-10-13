Dwyane Wade's son joining Utah Jazz G League affiliate SLC Stars, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — Zaire Wade, the oldest son of NBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, will reportedly be joining the Salt Lake City Stars.

Dwyane posted a video on Instagram Tuesday in which Zaire, 19, says he's signed with the G League.

"I feel good, I feel confident," Zaire says in the video. "I just signed a standard player contract for the NBA G League... Only up from here."

Neither of the Wades said which team he'd be playing for, but Zaire was wearing an official Jazz jacket in the video.

Shams Charania, an NBA insider for Stadium and The Athletic, reported Tuesday that Zaire is expected to join the Stars.

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell appeared pleased with the news, tweeting: "We love to see it."

"Locked in Big Bro," Zaire responded.

Eric Walden with The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Zaire was the 296th-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, but he didn't sign with any college basketball programs despite a handful of offers.

Gregory Payan/AP Sierra Canyon's Zaire Wade #2 in action against Dominican during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Zaire has also played alongside LeBron James' son Bronny in high school and was seen training with NBA players over the summer, including Jazz guard and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, All-Star Ben Simmons, and others.

The Stars are Utah's affiliate team in the G League, which is the NBA's developmental minor league aimed at transitioning young players into full-fledged pros.

The Stars will begin their G League season on Nov. 5 against the Oklahoma City Blue.