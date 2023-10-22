ESPN College GameDay returning to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Utes football and Salt Lake City will be square in the national spotlight when one of the biggest shows in college football returns to Utah.

Fresh off Utah's big win over USC, ESPN announced it will bring its mega-popular College GameDay show to the Wasatch Front ahead of Saturday's game vs. Oregon.

The show will air live between 7-10 a.m. and feature some of ESPN's biggest college football personalities like Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pat McAfee. The set will be located on President's Circle off University Street all weekend long.

It will be the fifth time GameDay has made its home in Salt Lake City.



2004 vs. BYU

2010 vs. TCU

2015 vs. California

2016 vs. Washington

Admission to view all broadcasts in person, including additional shows such as Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, is free.

Students can begin lining up at President's Circle to enter the area at 6 p.m. Friday. Only University of Utah students will be allowed to camp at President's Circle on Friday evening with all tents and equipment needing to be cleaned up by 5 a.m. Saturday. ESPN says the first 500 students will receive first access to The Pit based on queuing order, starting at 5:30 a.m.