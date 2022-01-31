Joe Ingles suffered season-ending ACL injury

SALT LAKE CITY — According to ESPN sources, Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL.

Ingles was injured Sunday night when the Jazz faced the Timberwolves.

After the game, the team announced Ingles would undergo an MRI on Monday to ascertain the extent of the injury.

Ingles was driving to the basket during the second quarter of Utah's 126-106 loss when he went down, clutching his left knee and appearing to be in significant pain. He was helped off the court and to the locker room.

ESPN senior journalist Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday morning that inside sources said Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee.

The sources also said Ingles is expected to have surgery within the next two weeks.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Jazz.

The team confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

"Joe Ingles was examined Monday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and the MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee with no other structural damage," the Jazz said in a statement on its website. "Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the coming weeks."