Joe Ingles injures knee in game vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles went down with a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team reportedly fears that it could be serious.

Ingles was driving to the basket during the second quarter of Utah's 126-106 loss when he went down, clutching his left knee and appearing to be in significant pain. He was helped off the court and to the locker room.

There was "considerable concern of a serious knee injury" after an initial examination, sources told ESPN.

There's fear the Jazz's Joe Ingles has suffered a significant left knee injury, but nothing will be confirmed until his MRI in Salt Lake City on Monday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/LuwrDziyHc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2022

Ingles will have an MRI on his knee Monday in Salt Lake City, according to ESPN's report.

All-Star Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game due to a concussion for the seventh straight game. All-Star center Rudy Gobert also missed the game with a left calf strain — his fourth straight absence.

The Jazz have now lost five straight games and eight of their last 10, but they are still in fourth place in the Western Conference.