Joe Ingles injures knee in game vs. Timberwolves

Jeff Chiu/AP
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Joe Ingles
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 23:40:29-05

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles went down with a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team reportedly fears that it could be serious.

Ingles was driving to the basket during the second quarter of Utah's 126-106 loss when he went down, clutching his left knee and appearing to be in significant pain. He was helped off the court and to the locker room.

There was "considerable concern of a serious knee injury" after an initial examination, sources told ESPN.

Ingles will have an MRI on his knee Monday in Salt Lake City, according to ESPN's report.

All-Star Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game due to a concussion for the seventh straight game. All-Star center Rudy Gobert also missed the game with a left calf strain — his fourth straight absence.

The Jazz have now lost five straight games and eight of their last 10, but they are still in fourth place in the Western Conference.

