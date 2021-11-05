Former Jazz great Deron Williams headed to the boxing ring

TAMPA — During his time in the NBA, former Jazz great Deron Williams went a few rounds with the best players on the basketball court, but now he's preparing to go a few rounds in a different arena.

Williams is set to enter the boxing ring next month for a match on the undercard of the Jake Paul fight in Tampa.

Although his opponent has not officially been named, Williams is reportedly set to face former NFL star Frank Gore in the squared circle. The two will face off Dec. 18 just ahead of the pay-per-view match between Paul and Tommy Fury.

ESPN reports Williams has been training for years in both boxing and mixed martial arts, and hows a stake in a popular MMA gym in Dallas.

After being taken with the third overall selection in the 2005 NBA Draft, Williams went on to star for the Jazz for just over six seasons. He was a three time All-Star in his 12-year career and won gold medals twice as a member of the USA Olympic Basketball Team.