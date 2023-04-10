Former Jazzman Rudy Gobert sent home after punching Wolves teammate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Rudy Gobert, who until this season anchored the Utah Jazz's defense for years, was kicked out of a game Sunday after he threw a punch at his own teammate.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were playing their final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans when, during a timeout in the second quarter, things got heated between the 7-foot-1 center and his teammate Kyle Anderson.

Video from the game's broadcast shows Anderson and Gobert arguing for a few seconds before Gobert takes a step forward and swings at Anderson. The punch appeared to make contact with Anderson's shoulder/chest area.

Fellow Timberwolf Taurean Prince retaliated by pushing Gobert before players and staff separated the teammates from each other.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Gobert was sent home after the incident.

"His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally," Connelly reportedly said.

Wojnarowski said Mike Conley — another former Jazz player who's now on the Wolves — told him that Gobert sent an apology to the team's group chat.

"We'll speak about it and move on,” Conley said. “We're grown men.”

Gobert later posted an apology on Twitter.

"Emotions got the best of me today," he wrote. "I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."

Wojnarowski also reports that the argument started when Anderson told Gobert to block shots, then Gobert told him to grab rebounds. Anderson reportedly responded: “Shut the f--- up, b----," and then Gobert threw the punch.

Minnesota still won the game, securing the #8 seed in the Western Conference. That means they'll face the Los Angeles Lakers in a play-in to determine who will make it to the playoffs.

It's not yet known whether Gobert will be suspended for the next game.

According to ESPN, it appears Anderson isn't holding any grudges.

"I think tempers just flared, that's all," he said after the game. "We want to win games. It is what it is. It ain't the first time someone has swung on me."

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will miss the playoffs for the first time in several years after finishing the season at #12 in the West. They traded Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for less-sought-after players and draft picks before the 2022-23 season.