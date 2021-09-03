Former New England Patriots player killed in motorcycle accident

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday in South Carolina.

He was 47.

According to The State newspaper, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 9:30 p.m. in Richland County, Patten's motorcycle crossed the median and struck a sedan, which then sideswiped a van.

Patten played in the NFL for 12 seasons, most notably catching Tom Brady's first postseason touchdown in Super Bowl 36 in a Patriots win over the St. Louis Rams.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, in a statement. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."

According to ESPN, Patten played with the Patriots from 2001-2004 and retired in 2010 during the Patriots training camp.