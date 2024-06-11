Free NBA and NHL draft parties to be hosted at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith Entertainment Group is hoping to channel excitement from Utah fans during two FREE parties to watch the NBA and NHL drafts later this month.

The Jazz Draft Night event is up first, happening on Wednesday, June 26 at the Delta Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with the party continuing through 9 p.m.

Besides waiting on the edge of your seat to see who the Utah Jazz will draft with their No. 10 pick, fans will also be able to participate in activities, giveaways and maybe even see a Jazz player!

Just two days later, on Friday, June 28, Utah's very first Utah NHL Draft Party will take over the Delta Center.

Doors for the NHL draft party open at 4 p.m. and the free event will wrap up around 7 p.m.

The last time a party was hosted to celebrate Utah's NHL team settling down in their new home, the fire marshal had to close the doors because the venue had reached a capacity of 12,000 fans.

This year, Utah's team holds the No. 6 pick in the second round, three in the third round and six in later rounds, leaders report.

NHL fans can expect to participate in just as much fun as NBA fans, with appearances from dancers and select Utah NHL players.

For those heading downtown for the parties, free parking will be available at Park Place and the arena's no bag policy will be in effect.