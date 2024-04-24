Utah fans set to meet NHL players at 'Welcome the Team' party

SALT LAKE CITY — The day has finally arrived. Let the party begin!

At a "Welcome the Team" party at the Delta Center, Utah is getting its first chance to meet and mingle with the NHL players who will skate and fight for the Beehive State next season.

The party officially gets underway at 4 p.m. on the plaza, with the celebration heading indoors at 5:30 p.m. with a program featuring free food, games and player introductions.

FOX 13 News is covering the party live and online:

3:26 P.M.

Spencer Joseph shows the craziness happening outside the arena even before the event begins.

3:10 P.M.

FOX 13 Sports Director Jeff Rhineer knows where it's at, showing off some of the most popular people at today's party!

2:55 P.M.

Fans outside the Delta Center making sure the team knows they're ready for some hockey!

2:30 P.M.

Shanti Lerner was LIVE on Facebook talking to fans who were waiting. The first 5,000 fans in the arena receive vouchers to claim preseason tickets to an upcoming Utah NHL game or Jazz game.

1:15 P.M.

Hours before the doors to the Delta Center even opened, about 100 fans were standing in line waiting to get inside.

12:37 P.M.

An artist was seen on the plaza outside the Delta Center painting a mural on the pavement ahead of the welcome event at the arena.

10:30 A.M.

Hundreds of youth hockey players greeted the players as they arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport this morning.