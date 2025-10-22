Freshman tight end Semi Taulanga adds value to Utah Utes offense

SALT LAKE CITY — Semi Taulanga came to the University of Utah to play defense, but in his freshman year, he finds himself on the offensive side of the ball. He caught the eyes of many in the showdown against BYU.

"Man, Semi being at it is so great," said Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. "He does so many things great, especially to catch the ball and you know make a couple moves. That hit me by surprise. Yeah, he's a baller. "

Against the Cougars, Taulanga hauled in two catches, including one for a first down.

"Transitioning to offense was definitely unexpected, but I'm just happy I'm able to add value to the team. Playing in that game I did against the team down south was unexpected, the ball coming to me, but I'm just happy I had the trust from Devon [Dampier] for him to be able to throw that ball," said the 317-pound freshman tight end.

He continued, "My expectation was coming in as a defensive player, but just being able to find some type of role on the team, I guess my role was on offense and I'm just rolling with it."

When asked if it's fun for him, Tauranga smiled and said, "It is fun. I love it."

There are still questions surrounding the availability of quarterback Devon Dampier ahead of Saturday's matchup versus Colorado. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. MDT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.