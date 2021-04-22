Get a piece of BYUs Zach Wilson at Chipotle and help youth sports

SALT LAKE CITY — Being selected among the top picks in the NFL Draft is one thing, but having a fast food meal named after you is a whole different level of fame.

A week before Zach Wilson learns where he'll start his pro career, the former BYU quarterback announced he had a Chipotle bowl named after him.

Wilson took to Instagram Wednesday to let everyone know they can enjoy the Zach Wilson Bowl through April 29.

"This is pretty cool," wrote Wilson.

And for every bowl sold, Chipotle will donate $1 to a youth sports organization based in Wilson's new city.

Featuring white rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo green-chili salsa, and guacamole, the Zach Wilson Bowl can be ordered through the Chipotle app or online.

Chipotle says Wilson is the first draft prospect to have their own digital menu item.

Wilson is expected to be taken by the New York Jets with the second overall pick in the draft.