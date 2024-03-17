'Going dancing!' Utah State, BYU selected for NCAA tournament

SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies are going to "The Big Dance."

Both schools, as expected, received bids to the March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

BYU was named the 6th seed in the "East" region. They will face the 11th seed, Duquesne, on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

USU was given the 8th seed in the "Midwest" region, where they will go against #9 seed Texas Christian University (TCU) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cougars finished the season 23-10, 5th place in the Big 12 Conference.

Utah State finished 27-6, winning the outright Mountain West Conference regular season title.

In their respective conference postseason tournaments, the Aggies fell short in the semi-finals to San Diego State. BYU lost in the quarterfinals to Texas Tech.

Utahns will have a chance to see "March Madness" in person; the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is hosting two first-round games on Thursday and a 2nd-round game on Saturday. Also in the "Midwest Region," #5 Gonzaga will play against #12 McNeese, and #4 Kansas will face #13 Samford. The winners of these two games will play each other on Saturday.