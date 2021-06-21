Herriman High Mustangs win national rugby title

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman Mustangs Rugby Team brought home some impressive hardware this past weekend.

The Mustangs return to town as National Champions after winning the National Rugby title in Kansas City, Missouri.

Herriman beat out the No. 2 ranked Saint Ignatius team from Cleveland, Ohio by a score of 21 to 14.

On Sunday, the team celebrated the win with their community at Herriman High School.

"The great thing about rugby is it’s really player-centered, they have to figure it out on the field,” said coach Jeff Wilson. “This is a huge thing for the school and community, so we are so happy to bring this national title back to Herriman."

The momentous win came after the theft of the team's equipment trailer earlier this year.

Fortunately, all the stolen items were recovered.

