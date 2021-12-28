Watch
Holiday Bowl canceled hours before kickoff after COVID outbreak among UCLA players

ABC 10 San Diego / Scripps
Petco Park's videoboard displaying the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl matchup between UCLA and North Carolina State.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 28, 2021
SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl is the latest bowl to be canceled because of COVID-19, according to reports.

UCLA has announced that it will not be able to face NC State due to a lack of defensive linemen, as reported by Fox Sports on Tuesday afternoon. The game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Because San Diego lacks a significant football stadium, the Holiday Bowl was scheduled to be held at Petco Park. San Diego State's home games have been held in Carson, California.

Due to COVID-19 cases, the Holiday Bowl became the fifth bowl to be canceled. So far, the Arizona Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, and Military Bowl have all been canceled, while the Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl have each had to replace teams that were unable to compete.

