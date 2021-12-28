Holiday Bowl canceled hours before kickoff after COVID outbreak among UCLA players

SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl is the latest bowl to be canceled because of COVID-19, according to reports.

UCLA has announced that it will not be able to face NC State due to a lack of defensive linemen, as reported by Fox Sports on Tuesday afternoon. The game was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 28, 2021

Because San Diego lacks a significant football stadium, the Holiday Bowl was scheduled to be held at Petco Park. San Diego State's home games have been held in Carson, California.

Due to COVID-19 cases, the Holiday Bowl became the fifth bowl to be canceled. So far, the Arizona Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, and Military Bowl have all been canceled, while the Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl have each had to replace teams that were unable to compete.

