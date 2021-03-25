Menu

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen pulls out of Utah coaching search, report says

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz summer league head coach Alex Jensen shouts to his team during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game in 2015
Alex Jensen
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:57:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The apparent front-runner for the University of Utah's vacant head basketball coach position has pulled himself out of the running, according to a report.

ESPN tweeted Thursday that Utah Jazz assistant coach is no longer interested in returning to his alma mater. The network's Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting New York Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, who also played for Utah, remains a "significant candidate" for the job.

Multiple reports linked Jensen to the Utes job after Larry Krystkowiak was fired on March. 16. Jensen was reportedly set to interview with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan this week.

Jensen played for Utah under Rick Majerus and was part of the 1997-98 team that went to the National Championship game. After his playing days, Jensen coached under Majerus at St. Louis.

Jensen jumped to the NBA in 2013 when he took an assistant coaching position with the Jazz.

