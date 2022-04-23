Jazz eke out Game 4 victory, beating Mavs 100-99

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz survived a second-half rally by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the playoffs Saturday and came out with a narrow win.

Utah dominated the first half, ending the second quarter with a 54-42 lead.

The Jazz lost that lead in the third quarter, with Dallas pulling ahead 81-78.

Both teams traded the lead back and forth through the fourth quarter.

With just under one minute left in the game, Mavs star Luka Doncic gave Dallas a 99-95 lead with a 3-pointer.

But Donovan Mitchell responded — he missed his shot, grabbed his own rebound, scored a layup and a foul, then sank the free throw.

The Mavs' Dwight Powell missed two free throws on the next possession, giving the Jazz a chance to pull ahead.

They did just that — Mitchell took the ball down the court, then lobbed it to Rudy Gobert, who threw down the alley-oop dunk and gave the Jazz a 100-99 lead.

With 11 seconds left, Dallas had one more chance. Fortunately for Utah, Spencer Dinwiddie missed the final shot.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz in scoring with 25 points. Mitchell scored 23, Gobert had 17, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 12.

Doncic led his team with 30 points. It was the first game he played in the series, missing the first three due to a calf strain.

The series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 is Monday evening in Dallas.