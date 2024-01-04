Jazz fan hits from long distance to win new car

SALT LAKE CITY — While last night's overtime win over the Pistons was a thriller for Utah Jazz fans, it was the action during a timeout that sent the crowd into a true frenzy.

During a break in the game, Boston Fabrizio was selected at random to participate in the "Threes for Keys" contest in which he needed to sink three 3-point shots within 60 seconds to win a new car from the Ken Garff Automotive Group.

After missing his first few attempts from the corner, Fabrizio suddenly turned into Jordan Clarkson, hitting 2 of his next three shots before heading to the top of the key for a chance at automotive greatness.

With the crowd roaring, Fabrizio clanked his first shot, but with 15 seconds remaining on the clock and all eyes on him, his second heave was nothing but net, bringing down the Delta Center house.

“Boston’s performance was nothing short of spectacular," said Matt Jensen, VP of Marketing at Ken Garff. "His success serves as a wonderful reminder of what someone can achieve with focus and purpose."

While Clarkson finished with 36 points in the big Jazz win, it was Fabrizio who took home the MVP award for the game.

