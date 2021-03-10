Jazz set to debut new 'Earned Edition' uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz unveiled their new "Earned Edition" uniforms that will make their debut Friday against Houston.

Only teams that qualified for the NBA Playoffs are allowed to add the Earned Edition uniforms to their rotation.

The primary green color is a tribute to the team's road uniforms when they first arrived in Salt Lake City in 1979. Instead of the team name, the J-note is featured on the front of the jersey.

Fans can purchase the new jerseys online and at the team's store beginning March 18.