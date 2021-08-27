Juarez leaves RSL for 'new opportunity,' Mastroeni takes over as interim coach

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake announced Friday that head coach Freddy Juarez has left the club for a new, unspecified "opportunity."

Assistant Pablo Mastroeni will take over as interim head coach immediately.

RSL currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference during the MLS All-Star break, having gone 2-1 in their last three games. The team is scheduled to face Vancouver on Saturday.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to grow with Freddy in this organization over the last 11 years. It has been an honor and a pleasure to share this experience with him. We are a better Club for the contributions Freddy has made, he leaves Real Salt Lake with a legacy that we will appreciate for years to come. He is an extremely talented coach who will bring passion and expertise to his next opportunity," said RSL General Manager Elliot Fall.

Fall added that a search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

Juarez joined the RSL organization in 2010 as head coach of the academy before being promoted to head coach of Real Monarchs SLC in the USL. After two years as an assistant with RSL, Juarez was named the interim head coach in Aug. 2019, and was named permanent head coach in Dec. 2020.