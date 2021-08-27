Watch
Sports

Actions

Juarez leaves RSL for 'new opportunity,' Mastroeni takes over as interim coach

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Dempsey/AP
Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez signals to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
MLS Rapids Real Salt Lake Soccer Freddy Juarez
Posted at 9:55 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 12:02:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake announced Friday that head coach Freddy Juarez has left the club for a new, unspecified "opportunity."

Assistant Pablo Mastroeni will take over as interim head coach immediately.

RSL currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference during the MLS All-Star break, having gone 2-1 in their last three games. The team is scheduled to face Vancouver on Saturday.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to grow with Freddy in this organization over the last 11 years. It has been an honor and a pleasure to share this experience with him. We are a better Club for the contributions Freddy has made, he leaves Real Salt Lake with a legacy that we will appreciate for years to come. He is an extremely talented coach who will bring passion and expertise to his next opportunity," said RSL General Manager Elliot Fall.

Fall added that a search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

Juarez joined the RSL organization in 2010 as head coach of the academy before being promoted to head coach of Real Monarchs SLC in the USL. After two years as an assistant with RSL, Juarez was named the interim head coach in Aug. 2019, and was named permanent head coach in Dec. 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere