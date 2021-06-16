Kawhi Leonard expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz; Chris Paul in Covid protocol

SALT LAKE CITY — Los Angeles Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

Brian Windhorst with ESPN reports Leonard hurt his knee at the end of game 4 and his status for the rest of the series is in doubt.

The series is tied at two games a piece.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has missed the entire series with a strained hamstring. He is listed as questionable for game 5.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul status for the western conference finals is up in the air.

Should the Jazz beat the Clippers, they would face Phoenix in that round.

Shams Charania with the Athletic is reporting that Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time.